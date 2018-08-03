Warning: New online ‘challenge' urges teens to commit suicide

It sounds like something out of a horror movie.

A new viral challenge, called 'Momo suicide challenge', encourages teens to add a contact through the WhatsApp app on a mobile device. Once they do, it urges them to commit self-harm or suicide, according to nine news.

Those who do not follow the “orders” are told their personal information or compromising photos will be leaked, wnem reports.

The sick game has prompted a warning from police in a number of countries.

A tweet from Unit of Investigation of Computer Crimes reads: "Warning for new challenge in children and young people, avoid talking to strangers, seek information that can be used against you."

"The disturbing avatar for Momo was created by a Japanese artist with no connection with the game," the sun reports.

The challenge is being compared to the Blue Whale 'challenge' which is said to be the cause of 130 suicides in Russia.

WhatsApp is a freeware and cross-platform messaging and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook

We can all help prevent suicide. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Our partner Lifeline @800273TALK can help. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 10, 2018

RELATED | Slender Man crime scene photos released | Teens eat laundry detergent in new social media 'challenge'

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.