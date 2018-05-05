Waycross woman found dead in field

WAYCROSS, Ga., - Police in Waycross are asking for the public's help after a woman was found dead in a field Friday night.

The Ware County Police Department says a woman called 911 saying she saw woman laying in the field near Riverside Drive at around 11p.m.

The person who called police said they believed the woman was dead, and EMS confirmed she was upon arrival. Police said the death was "not natural," but they are working to determine the cause. The woman has not been identified yet.

Police ask that anyone who was driving near Dorothy Street or the Pine Hill Crossing Shopping Center on May 4th and saw anything unusual to call police.



