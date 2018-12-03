New facility to add 250 jobs to Jacksonville community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Wayfair distribution center has chosen Jacksonville for a 1 million-square-foot warehouse, and it will be bringing hundreds of jobs along with it.

The move by the company, which is one of the world’s largest online home decor retailers, was approved by the Jacksonville City Council last month.

“We are delighted to welcome Wayfair to Jacksonville,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Their entry adds hundreds of jobs to our community, and contributes economic value that bolsters our statewide growth in job creation and demand.”

Jacksonville officials said the facility will be located at Alliance Florida at Cecil Commerce Center on the city’s west side, and it is expected to employ 250 people by the end of 2021. That’s in addition to the more than 10,900 employees throughout North America and Europe

“We are excited to join the Duval County community as we continue to scale our logistics operations in the state of Florida to support the incredible growth of our business,” Wayfair Chief Operating Officer James Savarese said. “With the opening of our new distribution center in Jacksonville, we know we will benefit from a strong talent pool and we look forward to contributing to the growth of job opportunities in the region as we welcome hundreds of employees to our world-class team.”

Jacksonville’s distribution center will serve customers throughout the Southeast.

“This is a big win for our community and helps further establish Jacksonville as a significant player for retailers looking to efficiently reach customers in a fast-growing part of the country,” JAXUSA President Aundra Wallace said. “Companies can get to 60 million people within an eight-hour drive and our interstate access, robust rail system and exceptional port make our city very attractive to businesses like Wayfair.”

