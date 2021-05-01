Can you help Northside residents solve mystery of ‘weird, brown stuff’ falling on property?

Neighbors in the Cedarbrook community are concerned about unusual brown stuff they said has been falling on their cars and driveways.

They said it’s very bizarre and they’ve never seen anything like it.

They sent photos and videos to News4Jax hoping someone could help identify whatever it is that’s been accumulating on their property.

The neighborhood is off Cedar Point Road, not far from William F. Sheffield Regional Park.

They said the weird phenomenon began Saturday and kept happening all day.

Several of them washed off their cars more than once and the brown stuff kept accumulating.

They said it was falling on sidewalks, walkways, plants, even people who were out sunbathing.

