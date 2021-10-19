Israeli diver discovers 900-year-old Crusader sword on Mediterranean seabed

A relic of ancient battles has been discovered at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.
It’s a 900-year-old Crusader sword, experts said.
An amateur Israeli diver discovered the iron weapon on the sea bed off the Carmel Coast in Israel on Saturday.
It has a blade over three feet long and was encrusted with marine organisms.
Experts say the rare find has been preserved in perfect condition and they believe it belonged to a Crusader knight.
The sword was recovered with other artifacts including an ancient stone anchor, metal anchors and pottery fragments.
