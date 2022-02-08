England’s oldest pub to close after 1,200 years

A pub claiming to be the oldest in Britain is closing.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in St. Albans, just north of London, has been in business since 793 AD, according to its website.

If that’s true it means the establishment survived the Black Death plague that ravaged Europe.

Now it has closed its doors “after a sustained period of extremely challenging trading conditions,” according to a statement from landlord Christo Tofalli, posted on the pub’s Facebook page on Friday.

The owner blames COVID-19 for making conditions too difficult to remain open. He admits things were getting tough even before the pandemic, though.

The main structure of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks was built in the 11th century and was originally used as a pigeon house, according to the local tourist board. But it dates back to the 8th Century.

“Cock fighting took place in the main bar in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, hence the name of the pub,” the website said.

Guinness previously recognized the pub as the oldest in England. The company rested the title in 2000 when it determined records that old are impossible to verify.