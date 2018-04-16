Alligator caught on video wandering around Florida motel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There was an early checkout at a central Florida motel over the weekend after an alligator showed up uninvited.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office posted a video clip to Instagram showing the critter loitering Sunday afternoon outside the Quality Inn in Sebring.

"Maybe he was just looking for the tiki bar to get a margatorita, but he didn't look like he was old enough to drink and didn't appear to have any ID in his alligator skin wallet," the post said.

The wandering alligator was cornered by a licensed trapper and then removed from the premises, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The video has been shared 1,400 times since it was posted.

