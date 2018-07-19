Burger King manager fired after employee has it her way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a royal mess.

A manager from a Jacksonville Burger King was terminated after a photo on social media showed an off-duty employee go behind the counter and start fixing food. That employee was also let go.

The photo quickly went viral on Facebook after a woman posted what happened.

"One of the customers (which was a pregnant woman) standing behind us just walked behind the counter and just started making food," Marcelita Jones said. "The Manager that was on duty at this location didn't say one word to her. This customer is pregnant that had on some little shorts, a tank top and flop flips."

Burger King told News4Jax this act violated company policies.

"This customer never washed her hands, she just put on gloves and start fixing food for customers that were complaining," Jones said.

The post has over 500 shares.

Burger King Media Relations gave this statement to News4Jax:

"We always want to provide the best service to our guests. The person in the photo was an off-duty employee who went behind the counter to prepare food. This should not have happened and as soon as the owner of this location was made aware of this incident, the franchise owner terminated the team member and manager for violating their company policies."

