Deputies: 3 accused of stealing claw machine from Walmart

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Ever felt like you spent more money than you should trying to win a claw machine prize?

Well, three men in St. Johns County found a way to beat the system -- albeit an extreme (and illegal) one.

They decided to just take off with the whole machine.

Deputies said the three men were captured on surveillance video March 12 walking into a Walmart on U.S. 1 in St. Johns County.

They told the assistant manager that they were picking up a broken claw machine and then loaded the machine into an older, white Ford F-150, which was also captured on camera, deputies said.

The trouble is, the men don't work for the company that actually maintains the machine, deputies said.

And it's not the first time they've swiped one, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the men took another similar machine from a Walmart in Gainesville.

Anyone who can help identify the men or who has seen the truck is asked to contact Deputy A. Toubaili at atoubaili@sjso.org.

