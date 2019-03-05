Florida man's replica RPG didn't get by airport security

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A St. Augustine man's checked bag triggered an alarm as it passed through security at Lehigh Valley International Airport, carrying what staff believed was a rocket propelled grenade launcher, according to a release from the Transportation Security Administration.

When investigators looked inside the bag, they found what resembled an authentic barrel, trigger, sights and grenade, the TSA said. The man was located at his departure gate and detained by police for questioning.

According to the release, investigators determined that various components of the device could be assembled, but the launcher wasn't functional and the grenade was a replica.

The traveler told officials that he thought the item could be brought on the flight in a checked back, investigators said. The TSA pointed out that no realistic or replica weapons are permitted on airplanes.

The items were confiscated and the man was able to board his flight, the release said. A complete list of items passengers can bring on board airplanes is available on the TSA's website.

Photo: TSA

