Florida man's mugshots tell a story of their own

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man's picture is the early front-runner to win mugshot of the year, and it's not his first brush with the law.

While details are scarce about the recent traffic violation that landed Robert Hardister in the St. Johns County jail, the rich tapestry of tattoos covering his face tells a story of its own.

Jail records show Hardister, 26, was booked Tuesday on a charge of driving with a suspended license. At last check, he remained in custody without bond.

Court records show he's been arrested at least 18 times, most of which took place in Palm Beach -- with some in St. Johns and Martin counties as well.

The vast majority of his charges appear to be theft-related and probation violations.

News4Jax collected some the mugshots that he's racked up over the years. The images show a remarkable transformation from fresh-faced to tattoo-laced.

