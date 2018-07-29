Jacksonville man takes gator on beer run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man made a beer run to a Jacksonville convenience store carrying a live alligator with its mouth taped shut.

Video posted online shows the unidentified man walking into the store holding the gator under his right arm. He walked toward the counter, asking, “Ya’ll ain't out of beer are you?”

He then sees someone in the back of the store and says, “Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?”

The man with the gator jokingly runs at the other man as people in the store laugh.

He then grabs a 12-pack of beer.

The video ends without showing if the man paid for the beer or how the incident at the store ended. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is said to be investigating the incident.

