Man tied to tree in underwear was art professor, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The man spotted naked, blindfolded and tied to a tree and in front of a video camera at Big Talbot Island State Park was an art professor, according to the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Someone at the park saw the bizarre scene and contacted the Sheriff's Office. When an officer arrived, he found the man along with his wife as they were walking on the beach, the incident report said.

The man told the officer they were visiting from Columbus, Ohio, and he said he is a professor of art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. According to the report, the professor said his wife tied him to the tree so photos could be taken for an art project.

The officer warned the man that exposing himself in public is a crime. The officer did not locate whoever called police, and the couple went on their way.

A woman stumbled upon the scene and posted photos of it on a public group for Amelia Island, Fernandina Beach and Yulee residents. The post was shared hundreds of times.

