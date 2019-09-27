Man wedges 4 putters into his pants at Jacksonville Beach golf shop

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - The search is on for a man suspected of stealing four golf clubs from a Jacksonville Beach store by wedging them into his pants.

The caper happened at Edwin Watts Golf on 3rd Street South about 6 p.m. Sept. 18, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Four Scotty Cameron putters worth $1,600 were taken.

On Friday, police released surveillance images of the man they believe is responsible. The photos appear to show a heavyset man wearing baggy clothing and a fitted Dallas Cowboys cap.

The man left the business with an unidentified woman in a white-colored two-door Lincoln.

Anyone with information on the individuals' identities is asked to contact the police department by dialing 904-233-6686 or via email at tipline@jaxbchfl.net.

