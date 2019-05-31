Police: 'Stop taking your horses down to our Old Town Road'

Whether you’re convinced it’s country music or rap, there’s no questioning that Lil Nas X’s hit song "Old Town Road" is a catchy tune – perhaps a little too catchy.

For weeks, people have been donning cowboy hats and posting videos of themselves lip-syncing to the rapper’s song: "I’m going to take my horse to the old town road and I’m gonna ride ‘til I can’t no more."

But it’s possible their antics may have gone too far on an actual Old Town Road in Marlborough, New Hampshire, where police posted a message on Facebook asking people to cut it out once and for all.

"Attention aspiring local rappers, please stop taking your horses down to our Old Town Road. This quiet neighborhood off Troy Road is not a suitable location for your amateur rap videos," the post said.

It went on to say: "For our older followers, please disregard this pop culture reference and continue your equestrian activities as usual."

To no one’s surprise, the department's Facebook post has gone viral. By Friday, it was shared more than 4,100 times and had racked up over 1,200 comments and 3,500 reactions.

Based on a follow-up comment characterizing the post as satire, it’s safe to assume the Facebook post was more tongue-in-cheek than a genuine warning about a legitimate problem.

