Six Flags will award $300 prize for spending 30 hours in a coffin

ST. LOUIS - Six Flags in St. Louis is searching for spooky month enthusiasts who will spend 30 hours in a "slightly used" coffin, save for bathroom breaks.

Six Flags will select six people who are up for the challenge and will commit them to a coffin from Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. to Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.

The "coffin dwellers" will get designated bathroom breaks but will be disqualified for leaving their coffin for any other reason.

Aside from bragging rights, Six Flags St. Louis will give the winner $300, two 2019 gold season passes. a Fright Fest prize package including two VIP haunted house passes, a ticket for two to ride the Freak Train for Freaks Unleashed and their coffin.

If more than one person completes the 30-hour challenge, there will be a random drawing for the $300. All remaining winners will receive the season passes and a Fright Fest package.

Those who are cut out for the gig should fill out the online registration form before Oct. 3.

