Westside community gathers to mourn 5-year-old girl found dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Westside community will come together Friday to remember a 5-year old girl who died after police say she was beaten by her mother's boyfriend.

Flowers, teddy bears and messages now decorate the front porch of the apartment on Lake Shore Boulevard where Zykerria Robinson was found dead. It’s where family and friends plan to hold a vigil in her memory Friday night at 7 p.m.

Zykerria’s aunt said she was the "the sweetest little girl" who loved playing with her cousins. She’s a little girl gone too soon.

Police said Zykerria Robinson was found unresponsive last week inside her home at the Oaktree Apartments on Lake Shore Boulevard.

Jonte Harris is charged with aggravated manslaughter. The girl's mother, Michelle Cannimore, is charged with child neglect.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, awful things happened behind closed doors. They say after Harris beat Zykerria, Cannimore went to work. When she returned home hours later, that's when Cannimore called 911. The incident report shows that when officers arrived, Cannimore made up a bogus story about Zykerria falling and hitting her head.

She later admitted to investigators that she lied about Zykerria's injuries. The report also said Zykerria had other injuries that were healing, indicating long-term abuse.

As Zykerria's loved ones come to terms with her death, both Harris and Cannimore sit behind bars.

The circumstances surrounding Zykerria's death are ones child welfare advocates warn about. The Department of Children and Families says when it comes to watching over your children, don't take chances with caregivers:

Parents should pay attention to any change in their child's behavior. Doing this alone can save lives.

Also, don't be afraid to ask your child if something seems wrong

Always prioritize your child's well-being over anything else

Parents can help protect their children by doing a background check through DCF’s website.

Their website allows parents to search through DOC inmates, the sex offender registry, and a list of people wanted by police.

