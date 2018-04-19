What's in settlement over Jacksonville fire department discrimination?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tentative settlement has been reached in a trio of lawsuits that claimed discrimination against blacks in hiring and promotions in the Jacksonville Fire Department for more than a dozen years.

The settlement, called a consent decree, would have the city create up to 40 promotion positions and would award $4.9 million that would be split up among the plaintiffs.

Both sides have been working toward a written agreement in two lawsuits brought by the Justice Department against the city of Jacksonville and fire department and a third by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters claiming that blacks were discriminated against in promotional tests between 2004 and 2011.

The lawsuits contended that blacks were unintentionally discriminated against in the process of taking promotion exams, which created a "disparate impact" on blacks by ranking their scores at the bottom of the test results.

The EEOC lawsuit against the union contends it "negotiated and advocated" for a promotion process that was discriminatory and "intentionally pursued" discriminatory practices.

The city, JFRD and the union dispute the allegations. Under the consent decree, which U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan wrote is "fair, reasonable, adequate and consistent with federal law," there is no admission of liability by the defendants, and "findings of fact and conclusions of law are waived to avoid further protracted litigation."

All sides still have to approve the consent decree, including approval by the Jacksonville City Council. Neither the city nor Jacksonville's fire chief has returned requests for comment.

The president of the Jacksonville Brotherhood of Firefighters, the professional organization for the city's black firefighters, told News4Jax he feels satisfied with the consent decree and said he has noticed things have changed, but not as fast as they would like to see.

The Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, a defendant in one of the lawsuits, said it has and will continue to champion those who challenge policies and procedures that are not up to today’s values and standards of social acceptability.

“I think, through hard work, with all parties sitting down through many years of forced mediation through the federal court, we’ve come up with an agreement we feel is fair across the board and we’re glad to get this behind us," JAF President Randy Wyse said.

Wyse said he’s hoping all parties can move forward.

“I think there will be some hurdles in front of us, educating our members. This is kind of passionate and some people, they want a fair system. We think that we’ve maintained a very fair and unbiased system," Wyse said. "Some of those issues will come up again and we’ll deal with them and educate our members.”

