Wife, family of missing firefighter Brian McCluney thank searchers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While the family of two firefighters missing at sea for 10 days cling to hope that they will be found, they focused most of their comments at an emotional news conference Monday thanking the numerous agencies and hundreds of volunteers who mounted an intense, week-long search for the men.

Brian McCluney's wife, Stephanie, called it an "amazing job ... you did everything that you needed to do."



"I have no words and I'll never know all of you, but I'm in debt to all of you," Brian's mother, Clara McCluney said.

McCluney, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue engineer, went out fishing with Justin Walker, a Fairfax, Virginia, firefighter, Aug. 16, from a Port Canaveral boat dock. The search began when they failed to return by 8 p.m. that night.

After searching 105,000 square miles of ocean from Central Florida to Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, the Coast Guard and JFRD called off the active search for the men, but that hasn't stopped volunteers from continuing the effort.

"No doubt in my mind that you did everything humanly possible to find Brian and Justin, including using the best technology and best people this country has to offer," Carla McCluney said. "We still have a glimmer of hope. There's still people out there looking now -- the Coast Guard and private volunteers."

"To all the volunteers, the army of men and women that poured themselves into that the past week, I see the hands and feet of Jesus through these men and these women," Stephanie McCluney said.

Stephanie and Carla McCluney said they have felt embraced by the JFRD family, then added that they are in debt to all those who helped.

"This experience, although tragic and heartbreaking, is a perfect representation of people coming together for a common cause," Carla McCluney said.

She said Brian's two children haven't asked too many questions about their father, but she knows they will. She said they will try to give answers that will help them understand.

Among the question so far were 'Are there cookies in heaven?' and, 'Is there fishing in heaven?"

"He believes every time you throw a line in the water, you're catching fish in heaven," Carla McCluney said.

In addition to thanking all those involved in the search, Kevin McCluney, Brian's brother, extend gratitude to the Walker family for their support, not only over these last days but earlier this summer with their father died.

