All I-95 lanes open again as firefighters keep battling wildfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a 19-hour traffic nightmare, some good news for motorists: The Florida Highway Patrol reopened southbound lanes of Interstate 95 to traffic about 10:30 a.m. Friday and the northbound lanes less than 30 minutes later.

Just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, the interstate was closed in both directions from State Road 200 in Yulee to I-295 in North Jacksonville because of the 450-acre Yellow Bluff Fire, and visibility was reduced to just 40 yards because of the smoke, according to FHP spokesman Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

"This morning at 5 a.m., the smoke laid in so thick, it was fortunate the highway was closed," Annaleasa Winter, a spokeswoman for Florida Forest Service, told News4Jax on Friday morning.

Visual representation of what a difference a few hours could be. As we prepare to open I-95, please use caution in the area. Crews will be on scene continuing to work the #YellowBluffFire. Please be advised that the road can be closed again if conditions worsen. pic.twitter.com/XEheI7oEQ2 — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) May 24, 2019

VIEW: Interactive traffic map and live DOT cams

MORE ONLINE: FL511.com

Motorists were still asked to exercise caution in the area because of firefighters and their equipment working in the area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and FHP advised they would monitor visibility and that the highway be closed again if conditions worsen.

The Jacksonville FFS office tweeted just before noon that it has ordered more state resources and specialized equipment from the St. Johns River Water Management District to help fight the fire in the marsh. The agency currently has two helicopters dropping water, 13 dozers improving firelines and 29 wildland fighterfighters working the fire.

As of noon Friday, FFS said the fire was only 30% contained -- the same containment as Thursday evening.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted Friday morning that he was in constant contact with FHP about the fire and highway closure situation.

"I encourage everyone impacted to remain vigilant and heed all instructions from law enforcement,' DeSantis said.

Schools affected

Yulee Middle School officials told News4Jax that they are expecting a lot of late students and school buses Friday.

Nassau Emergency Management tweeted Friday that because of severe traffic in the Yulee area, buses serving U.S. 17 and adjoining streets will experience up to one-hour delays in bus pickup times.

Tardies will be excused for the day -- the last day of the school year in Nassau County.

Traffic woes

Southbound traffic on I-95 early Friday morning began to back up between the Florida-Georgia border and U.S. 17. There were more backups at the S.R. 200 exit.

Drivers reported traffic backups on the primary detour route -- U.S. 17 -- were slow even before Friday's rush hour began. News4Jax reporters, both covering the story and commuting to work Friday, reported stop-and-go traffic.

“Usually I get to work in 20 minutes, but it’s like a line down the street trying to get out of here," driver Jermel Rollins said.

Drivers said it took them three hours to move 5 miles, and many drivers feared they would run out of gas. Some said they saw people getting out of their cars to walk their dogs.

"My wife had to go to work. She works up in Amelia Island and she’s probably still stuck in this mess," driver Jim Flanagan said. "I’m not going to even try to attempt this. I’ll go down and go around.”

AAA says late afternoon Friday will be the worst time to drive because commuters leave work early and then mix with holiday travelers.

Smoke worries

The FHP continues monitoring conditions in the area and warned drivers that visibility may deteriorate quickly due to fog and smoke-type conditions. Drivers are urged to slow down, use caution and turn on low-beam headlights.

"If you come into an area of low visibility -- whether it’s fog, smoke or something like that -- the rules of the road still apply. You’ve got to maintain proper control of your vehicle, be observant while driving, reduce your speed and utilize your headlights and just drive as safe as possible," Bryan said. "Absolutely (turn your headlights on) because visibility is reduced. Not only can you see a little bit better, everybody else can see you, as well. With that being said, we use low-beam headlights. We don’t use emergency flashers when the vehicle is in motion. So utilize low-beam headlights and drive cautiously through the area."

Not only is the smoke a concern for drivers, but it's also a concern for those who live near the area where the wildfire started.

The National Weather Service Jacksonville said Friday that a dense smoke advisory remained in effect around the Yellow Bluff Fire. Smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases, NWS Jacksonville said.

A dense smoke advisory continues this morning around the #YellowBluffFire near I-95 in northern Duval and western Nassau Counties. Smoke can hurt your eyes, irritate your

respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases. #flwx #gawx #jaxwx @JaxReady pic.twitter.com/OP7zf16woU — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) May 24, 2019

IMAGES: Wildfire burning near Nassau-Duval County line |

RELATED: Steps to prevent, protect your home from wildfires

What we know about the Yellow Bluff Fire

The Yellow Bluff Fire began as two separate fires on Wednesday afternoon, and spot-overs increased the size of the fire as it moved west toward I-95. West of the highway is more wilderness area -- the Seton Creek Preserve and the Four Creeks Wildlife Management Area. Though most of it is considered to be marsh and swamplands, it's not wet enough to keep from catching fire.

“What was holding water two months ago is not holding water on the surface, so those surface fuels are now exposed. They have been curing under the sun -- the hot, dry sun. Low humidity cures it all," said FFS Operations Manager Mike Work. "Then once you get fire to it, it burns across the top.”

The Forest Service said the north fire had been 100% contained by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The south fire was 40% contained by the Forest Service at that time, but it burned into the marsh. Forestry officials said that fire continued to burn from U.S. 17 west to I-95 and equipment could not access the north and south edges in the marsh.

According to Forestry Service's Winter, the fires appeared to have started near the train tracks that run parallel to Main Street, but it was too early to determine whether the fires were started by sparks from a moving train.

"It could have been something thrown out of the train. It could have been exhaust. Sometimes, it is the catalytic converter. Sometimes it’s the friction from the brakes," Winter said. "This time of year, we are going to see more human-caused fires, but people need to be very careful."

The Florida Department of Agriculture is assisting the Forest Service with the investigation into the cause.

“While the Florida Highway Patrol has reopened I-95, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on safety and I-95’s status throughout Memorial Day weekend," said Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service. "We thank our brave Forest Service firefighters for working swiftly to control these wildfires."

As of about 1 p.m. Thursday, FFS estimated the wildfire was 200 acres in size, but the wildfire doubled in size -- to 400 acres -- in a span of two hours. As of Thursday night, the Yellow Bluff Fire had grown to 450 acres and was 30% contained.

"The marsh fire, the grasses in there are burning very hot," Forestry spokeswoman Annaleasa Winter said Friday morning. "The helicopter was dropping water on the east side of the fire, the head of it, and he said it just wasn't cooling down at all, and that calm smoke started to tower and lean over the highway and that’s when ashes started to rain down and started a few new fires."

Fire crews already had a plan in place when that happened.

“We had four pieces of equipment on the west side of 95 just for that reason, pre-staged, so when it happened, we could engage it quickly," Work said. "Plus, with the help of the helicopter, pounded it really quickly and we were able to keep it to 1½ to 2 acres.”

Crews with FFS, FHP and JFRD are focusing most of their efforts fighting flames on the west side of the fire. On the east side, close to where the fire started, they're watching hot spots.

The Forest Service has 29 firefighters battling the wildfire and is using 13 bulldozers and one helicopter. JFRD has roughly 25 firefighters fighting the fire and is using four engines, three tankers and two brush trucks.

Firefighters can't dig fire lines on the north edge of the fire because it's a marsh.

News4Jax was told one Forest Service firefighter was injured Thursday after he slipped and fell, and was treated by Nassau County first responders. There was no immediate word on his condition.

According to FFS, no structures were threatened at last check.

“These wildfires can build quickly and can be extremely dangerous, so residents in affected areas should continue to follow directions from state and local officials,” said Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried, whose Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services includes the Florida Forest Service. “With the Memorial Day travel weekend approaching, all travelers should closely monitor the media for updates on safety and I-95’s reopening. We thank our brave Forest Service firefighters for working swiftly to control these wildfires.”

Also on Thursday, according to the Highway Patrol, a 200-acre wildfire was burning in the area of Northeast Gum Swamp Road within the Osceola National Forest in Columbia County -- about 70 miles west of the Yellow Bluff Fire. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling in that area, as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Drivers are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.