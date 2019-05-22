Wildfires burning near U.S. 17 & Yellow Bluff Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters were working Wednesday evening to extinguish two wildfires burning near U.S. 17 and Yellow Bluff Road.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the northernmost fire was said to be 100% contained, while another fire burning just south was about 40% contained shortly after 4:30 p.m. The southern fire was burning into the marsh.

A helicopter was being used to help extinguish the fires. The Forest Service said no structures were threatened.

