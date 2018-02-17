Winn-Dixie stores may close as parent company prepares for bankruptcy

Jacksonville-based grocery store chain Winn-Dixie could soon close some of its stores for good.

Bloomberg News reported Friday that the chain’s owner, Bi-Lo, is preparing for bankruptcy and the filing could come as early as next month.

Bi-Lo LLC is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocer. In addition to Winn-Dixie and Bi-Lo, Southeastern Grocer also operates under the Fresco y Mas and Harvey’s names.

According to the Bloomberg report, Bi-Lo is planning on shutting down 200 stores, but Southern Grocers may try to find a way to restructure its debt outside of court.



