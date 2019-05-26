Woman attacked by alligator near Central Florida park

COCOA, Fla. - A woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after being attacked by an alligator near a wilderness park about 15 miles west of Cape Canaveral.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the woman had significant bite wounds on her leg and flank. Because it happened in an area difficult to access, the woman was brought to the area of Golfview Boulevard and Port St. John Parkway in Brevard County where she was airlifted to a hospital as a trauma alert patient.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be in charge of the investigation and said the woman is expected to recover.

FWC released a statement on the incident, saying in part:

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida. FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property. People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR(866-392-4286). When someone concerned about an alligator calls the Nuisance Alligator Hotline, we will dispatch one of our contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the situation. FWC also works diligently to keep Floridians and visitors informed, including providing advice about living with alligators."

"As far as alligator bites, I think this is the second I've had in 35 years," Brevard County Fire Rescue District Chief Thomas Uzel told WKMG-TV.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.