Woman charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The charge against a woman arrested following a crash that killed a 60-year-old woman has been upgraded to DUI manslaughter according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Angenette Marie Missett who sometimes goes by the name Angenette Welk was re-arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with DUI manslaughter. She was initially charged with DUI with serious bodily injury in the crash that resulted in the death of Sandra Clarkson, troopers said.

News4Jax sister station in Orlando, WKMG reports Missett, who could be seen smiling in her mugshot after her first arrest posted $30,000 bond after the initial charges.

Missett was driving her 2011 Chevrolet Avalon east on U.S. Highway 27 around 11:54 a.m. May 10 when she failed to brake in time to avoid hitting the vehicles that were stopped in front of her, troopers said. She rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra with enough force to sandwich that vehicle between her sedan and a tractor-trailer that was directly in front of it, the crash report said.

The driver of the Elantra, Shiyanne Kroll, 18, suffered minor injuries, while her mother, Sandra Clarkson, 60, who was the passenger, suffered critical injuries and died days later at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to authorities. The truck driver was not injured.

Records show that Missett had problems following instructions during a field sobriety test, her breath smelled of alcohol and her blood alcohol content was .172, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Missett told troopers that she crashed because she dropped her phone in the car, the report said.

