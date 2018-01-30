Woman denied emotional support peacock on United flight

Delta Air Lines is cracking down on emotional support animals.

A woman at Newark Liberty International Airport recently brought a peacock to fly with her on a United Airlines flight, according to the travel blog Live and Let's Fly.

Live and Let Fly reported earlier this week that even though the unidentified woman claimed that she had a second ticket for the peacock, the airline denied her request.

A spokesperson for United said that the traveler(s) with the peacock were told they would not be able to bring it on board.

"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport," said United in a statement.

