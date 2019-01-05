Woman, dog safe after rental home catches fire in Riverside on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fire broke out inside a South Riverside home around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, but the woman and a dog who lived there got out safely.

The woman said she smelled smoke while in the shower, jumped out and got outside safely with her dog, then called 911.

The home at 1760 Davidson St. was not equipped with a smoke detector. The woman said she saw flames in a bedroom closet.

The city inspector said the cause of the fire was electrical, caused by the water heater which was located in a closet in the home.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, has been renting the home for about nine months and is now staying with friends.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.