Woman killed in Westside hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on the intersection of New Kings Road and Edgewood Avenue on Saturday night.

JSO says once officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman on the road. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department later pronounced her dead on the scene.

Jacksonville police have no information on the driver's vehicle at this time. Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the scene and looking for any surveillance cameras in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.



