Woman, man arrested after brawl over crab legs at Alabama buffet

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police say a man and woman used tongs as they brawled over crab legs at an Alabama buffet last Friday.

"There's a woman who's beating a man. Plates are shattering everywhere,” Huntsville Police Officer Gerald Johnson told station WHNT.

Johnson said he heard tongs clashing as the man and woman fought over the crab legs at The Meteor Buffet. The fight happened because the diners said people cut in line.

Police arrested John Chapman and Chequita Jenkins, who was eating at the buffet with her kids.

"They'd been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10-plus minutes, maybe 15,” Johnson said. “So when they finally came out, it's very heated, especially if someone is taking more than their fair share."

Officer Johnson says once he separated the two, Chapman and Jenkins, they admitted their tempers got away from them.

Chapman is looking at a disorderly conduct charge. Jenkins is facing a third-degree assault charge.

Both could end up paying a few hundred dollars in fines, which is well above the $10.58 a plate charge at Meteor Buffet.

Chapman got a cut on his head during the fight. Jenkins was not hurt.

Chapman is scheduled for a court appearance next month.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.