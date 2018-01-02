Woman shot dead at Riverside gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was shot and killed at a BP gas station on Stockton Street late Monday night. Police are investigating the shooting as a possible carjacking.



Sources tell News4JAX the woman went inside the store and left her car running. A man and woman approached the woman's vehicle. The man drove off, leaving the woman behind. The victim noticed the man drive off and confronted the woman. The source said the second woman shot her and took off.

She died at the hospital. The woman's name has not been released. Detectives are interviewing store clerks and reviewing surveillance video.

If you know anything, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

News4JAX will continue to update this article throughout the morning.

