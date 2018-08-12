Woman shot, killed in Baymeadows McDonald's drive-thru had 3 kids

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a woman shot and killed in a McDonald's drive-thru on Baymeadows Road Friday said the 32-year-old was a loving mother of three children and didn't deserve to die.

Family members say Jamie Roque was a devoted mother of three young boys and brightened the lives of everyone she knew.

A close friend and coworker said Roque was her rock when she needed support.

"She was there for anyone. No matter what you were going through, she always had the best advice. She would be there for you, no matter what time of day it was. It could be 2 in the morning. You’d call her and she’d answer the phone right away. Anything you needed, she was there,” said Brittany Chanclor.

Jacksonville police are searching for a man driving a white car in connection with Roque's murder.

Roque, 32, was in the process of ordering breakfast Friday morning in the drive-thru line of the McDonald's restaurant on Baymeadows Road between Interstate 95 and Philips Highway when a man approached and shot her in the head, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. She died shortly after being rushed to Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help Roque's three boys.

Detectives said several witnesses reported seeing a man believed to be involved in the shooting leaving, driving east on Baymeadows in a four-door white car. The gunman was described as a heavy-set black man with low hair.

Investigators said the woman and the gunman may have known each other.

"With as busy traffic as there is around here, maybe some witnesses who saw something left, we really would love them to call JSO and tell us what they saw," JSO Detective Marc Musser said.

A woman who told News4Jax she frequently picks up breakfast at that McDonald's said she had just left minutes before the shooting.

"I just can't believe I was that close to that situation and, you know, I feel for the family, I pray for the family," said the woman, who did not want to give her name. "I'm just scared because stuff is happening everywhere. At our kids' schools, at work."

Jose Hernandez, owner of the McDonald’s franchise, released a statement late Friday:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones. We are working with law enforcement as part of this ongoing investigation. Our biggest priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees and customers at our restaurants.”

