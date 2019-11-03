Woman shot on Edgewood Ave., according to JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Police found a woman shot on Edgewood Avenue North, early Sunday morning.

JSO says officers were dispatched to a reported shooting at the 1000 block of Edgewood Avenue North at 1:45 a.m.

That's where officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. She was treated at the scene by Jacksonville Fire Rescue and transported to a local hospital.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident, and according to JSO, an initial investigation reveals this case may be related to a double shooting on the 4600 block of Portsmouth Avenue, early Friday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. There's a possible reward of up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.