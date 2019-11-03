Woman shot on Evergreen Ave., according to JSO

Woman shot on Evergreen Avenue drives herself to the hospital, according to JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to Jacksonville Police, a woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot in her leg on Evergreen Avenue, early Sunday morning.

JSO says Officers were near the 1000 block of East 8th Street around 12:30 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots nearby.

That's when they approached the 1700 block of Evergreen Avenue, where they found a crime scene, but no victims or suspects.

A short time later, a 27-year-old woman arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg and reported being shot in the 1700 block of Evergreen Avenue.

JSO says potential witnesses at the scene are not cooperating with authorities, and no suspect information is available at this time.

The Violent Crime Unit is investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous.

