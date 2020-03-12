Student suspended for selling ‘squirts’ of hand sanitizer at school

UNITED KINGDOM – He’s an entrepreneur in the making.

A mother said her son was sent home early from school after he was caught selling “squirts” of hand sanitizer to students at his school.

The interesting sell comes as the coronavirus panic continues to rise.

It appears that the teenager in the United Kingdom was selling the pumps for fifty pence, the equivalent to around 70 US cents, a pop.

His mother posted the story on Facebook, saying it is hard to discipline him for what he did.

“Very hard to discipline this behavior when his dad phones him from work to call him a f****** legend,” the mother wrote in a post on Facebook.

He allegedly made around $11 United States dollars and bought Doritos and is “saving the rest to buy a kebab later.”

The post has been shared more than 190,000 times.