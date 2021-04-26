Americans can travel to Europe, if fully vaccinated

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017 file photo British Union flag waves in front of the Elizabeth Tower at Houses of Parliament containing the bell know as "Big Ben" in central London. Britain and the European Union have struck a provisional free-trade agreement that should avert New Years chaos for cross-border commerce and bring a measure of certainty to businesses after years of Brexit turmoil. The breakthrough on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 came after months of tense and often testy negotiations that whittled differences down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Americans who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will get to vacation in the European Union this summer, according to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. She said this in an interview on Sunday with The New York Times.

Von der Leyen didn’t give any details on how this would occur or a timeline on when tourism would open up, according to the report by the Times.

“The Americans, as far as I can see, use European Medicines Agency-approved vaccines,” von der Leyen said. “This will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union.”

All non-essential travel to the EU has been paused for more than a year in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Andy Slavitt, the senior Covid-19 adviser for the White House, says these statements support the U.S. vaccination program.

“What the world is basically saying is, they’re looking at the US, they’re looking at the success of our vaccination program, they’re looking at the reduction of disease, and while they know we’re not done yet, they’re saying those Americans are safe to come to our country without risk of spreading Covid-19,” said Slavitt to CNN’s Pamela Brown.