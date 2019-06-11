News

'World's largest Christmas light maze' coming to Florida

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Enchant Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Christmas lovers, rejoice! 

The "world's largest Christmas light maze" is coming to St. Petersburg, Florida! 

Enchant® Christmas is coming to Tropicana Field November 22 - December 29. The event is for all ages. 

"With record-breaking attendance in Vancouver, British Columbia in 2016 and Arlington, Texas in 2017, more than 600,000 visitors experienced Enchant 2018 in Seattle, WA and Arlington, TX," Enchant® Christmas said. 

Tropicana Field, a domed stadium where the Tampa Bay Rays play baseball, is three hours and forty-five minutes from Jacksonville. 

Tickets start at $19.99 and will go on sale Sept. 17.  Early bird tickets are available now. 

Click here for more information. 

