Would you be willing to double your JEA bill for faster restoration?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA intends to spend $30 million over the next four years to “significantly reduce” the time it takes for the Jacksonville-based utility to restore power after an outage -- not just in normal weather, but after severe weather events.

There was a discussion during Tuesday's trustees’ meeting about the utility’s storm-hardening initiatives and the cost effectiveness of putting more power lines underground moving forward.

JEA cited 12 studies of the costs vs. benefits of overhead and underground electric distribution. All came to the same conclusion -- any net benefits are insufficient to recover higher investment costs.

JEA has 7,000 miles of power lines, and 56 percent of them are underground.

The utility estimates it would cost $6.6 billion to convert the remaining 3,000 miles of overhead lines to underground lines, resulting in a 100 percent rate increase for customers.

If JEA converted only 2,000 miles in residential areas, it would cost $3.4 billion, with a

50 percent rate hike.

For now, the trustees are taking all of the information presented at Tuesday's meeting under advisement.

