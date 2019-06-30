Wrestling fan convention slams into Jacksonville Fairgrounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Northeast Florida's first professional wrestling fan convention slammed into the Jacksonville Fairgrounds on Saturday.

River City Wrestling Con featured live wrestling matches, as well as an assortment of vendors and artists.

“There’s just something about wrestling that’s magic, especially with our fans,” wrestling personality Jimmy Hart said.

Pro wrestling stars like Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Kevin Nash and Barbie Blank attended, giving fans the ultimate experience and snapping plenty of photos with them.

“I think it’s so great,” said Blank, who goes by the ring name Kelly Kelly. “I was so excited when they announced they were doing this and were bringing everybody in. So I think it’s very great for Jacksonville to do things like this.”

Added wrestler Elijah Burke: “Florida has always been a stronghold for us. I mean, going back to the day of Dustin Rhodes and the American Dream.”

Local fan Andrew Morga said he’s grown up in the area and loved that the event came to town.

“I mean, wrestling has been a big part of this community as far as I can remember, so it’s nice just to have this additional exposure for once,” Morga said.

The wrestlers seemed to enjoy Jacksonville, as well.

“You can take the girl (out of) the ring, but you cannot take the ring out of a girl, so I miss it every day, but I still get to do some wrestling promotions and talk to the fans,” Vickie Guerrero said.

