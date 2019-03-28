Wrongly convicted: 2 men released after 42 years in prison on murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two men who have spent more than 42 years in prison on a conviction in the murder of a Jacksonville woman were ordered released Thursday after a review of the case found insufficient evidence against them.

Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Hubert Myers, have maintained their innocence since they were charged in the May 1976 death of Jeannette Williams and shooting her roommate, Nina Marshal.

Years later, another man, Nathaniel Lawson, told friends of the two convicted men that he actually committed the murder. He was never charged or investigated and has since died.

This release of Williams and Myers is occurring after an investigation by Project Innocence and the State Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit, with State Attorney Melissa Nelson impaneled last year to re-examine questionable cases. This is first case the unit has investigated that has led to an inmate's release.

Circuit Judge Angela Cox reviewed the findings of the Integrity Unit and confirmed that there was insufficient evidence of guilt to conviction case and granted the motion to vacate their convictions.

History of case

After Williams was shot and killed in her apartment at 1:30 a.m. on May 2, 1976, Marshal, her injured roommate, told investigators two men came in the bedroom and fired the shots. She identified Williams and Myers as the gunmen. But evidence gathered the time appeared to show the shots came from outside the apartment and not from inside the bedroom.

Williams and Myers said they were at a party down the street at the time of the shooting and a number of witnesses at that party collaborated their story. A review of the case shows that evidence was never brought up in during the trial.

After the first trial in the case ended in a mistrial, the state offered Myers a five-year sentence if he would testify against his uncle, but he turned it down.

The prosecutors' theory was that Williams and Myers committed the murder because of a $50 drug debt owned by the victim. The only evidence submited was from the surviving roommate who identified Williams and Myers as the gunmen.

The review by the Integrity Unit found crucial evidence was ignored during the trial, including the ballistics report that showed the bullets came from one person and they were fired from outside the house, not inside the room.

During a second, two-day trial, both men were convicted. The jury recommended life in prison but the judge sentenced Williams to death. Four years later on appeal, the Florida Supreme Court overturned the death penalty, leaving Williams with a life sentence.

The case review found that Lawson told several people he killed the woman Williams convicted of killing. He said he wanted to send Williams’s family money, but said, "What can I do? I can’t turn myself in."

The original 1976 police report confirmed Lawson was near the scene of the shooting.

Both Williams and Meyers asked for this case to be reviewed and finally got their new day in court on Thursday.

The victim’s sister, Sharon Young, wrote a letter last November to the director of the Integrity Review Division saying she is not sure if the developments will help Williams and Myers, but questions why they did not come forward when others involved were still alive that could dispute their claims. She ended the letter by saying, "May God have mercy on the guilty and innocent."

