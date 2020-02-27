54ºF

Pets

Free pet adoptions during ’Leap into Love’ event this weekend

Event during PetSmart’s National Adoption Weekend

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

DENVER - OCTOBER 04: Adopted cat Newkie is eyed by a canine neighbor after being blessed by Presbyterian minister John Bell at a Blessing of the Animals service on October 4, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. Dozens of pets and their owners attended the ceremony, held by the Dumb Friends League on the traditional October 4 feast day of Saint Francis Assisi, the patron saint of animals. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to fall in love with a furry friend this Leap Day!

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) are hosting an adoption event to celebrate Leap Day on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

The event will be held at Petsmart’s Regency location between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Both shelters will be offering free adoptions on site as well and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A leap year gives us one extra day to save more lives,” Denise Deisler, JHS CEO, said. “We are very thankful to PetSmart Charities for allowing us to host this event and for all their life-saving support.”

All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

For more information, click here or call 904-725-8766. Additional fees may apply.

