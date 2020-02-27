Free pet adoptions during ’Leap into Love’ event this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to fall in love with a furry friend this Leap Day!

The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) are hosting an adoption event to celebrate Leap Day on Saturday, Feb. 29 and Sunday, March 1.

The event will be held at Petsmart’s Regency location between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Both shelters will be offering free adoptions on site as well and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“A leap year gives us one extra day to save more lives,” Denise Deisler, JHS CEO, said. “We are very thankful to PetSmart Charities for allowing us to host this event and for all their life-saving support.”

All animals will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.

For more information, click here or call 904-725-8766. Additional fees may apply.