Pet food recalled after more than 2 dozen dogs died, FDA says

A pet food is being taken off shelves after at least 28 dogs died, the FDA announced.

The FDA says toxic levels of mold were found in the corn and grains inside some Sportmix pet products.

The pet food can cause aflatoxin poisoning with symptoms like sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea, and in severe cases, it can be fatal.

In some cases, dogs and cats can suffer liver damage but not show any symptoms.

Sportmix products are manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.

The FDA says the recall could expand.

For now, pet owners should stop using this food and consult their veterinarian immediately.

The FDA is asking veterinarians who suspect aflatoxin poisoning in their patients to report the cases through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling their local FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. Pet owners are also urged to report suspected cases to the FDA.

For a full list of the recalled products, click here.