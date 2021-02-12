Playing Cupid: City wants families to find ‘fur’-ever love this Valentine’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city’s Animal Care and Protective Services is featuring some special adoptable animals just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Shelter staff hope you and your family find a fur-ever love this weekend as they encourage adoption and fostering of pets in need.

“All pets deserve a loving home. While some animals are adopted more quickly than others, all pets available for adoption at ACPS make great additions to families in our community,” said ACPS Division Chief Jennifer Walter. “ACPS staff and volunteer matchmakers are ready to answer all your questions and help you adopt the perfect furry Valentine for your family.”

ACPS recommends the following when adopting a pet:

Be mindful of the environment: If you are already a pet owner, take the time to slowly introduce a new animal. This gradual introduction can help potential adopters observe a pet’s behaviors while keeping introductions positive. No need to rush when starting a new lifelong friendship. Activity matters: Some animals require more exercise and activity than others. Take the time to learn about the animal you are adopting to see if your activity levels are a match. Does it make dollars and sense?: ACPS offers free- or low-cost adoptions, but don’t forget the long-term care of a pet is an expense. Ask us about affordable veterinary care and how to plan for unexpected costs. Take it slowly and be patient: Like humans, pets have unique personalities and their own personal history. It may take time to for your adopted pet to get comfortable in a new environment, get used to new people or to warm up to other pets. Be patient, show lots of love and help your new pet adjust.

“All of our adoptable animals are loving and deserving of a happy Valentine’s Day in a ‘furever’ home with their ‘furever’ families. We encourage anyone looking for a new pet to come meet one of our featured pets. It could be love at first sight,” Walter said.” Visit us in person at 2020 Forest Street in the Brooklyn area or visit our website at coj.net/pets to view our available pets.”