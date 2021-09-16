Looking for a new furry friend? Free adoptions in Jacksonville this Saturday!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If your family is feeling one fur-baby short these days, the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are ready to help.

The shelters are holding free adoption events on Saturday at two PetSmart locations in Jacksonville.

Both events are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday only.

JHS will be at PetSmart Southside at 8801 Southside Blvd.

ACPS will be at PetSmart Regency at 356 Monument Road.

“Our free adoption events remove the cost barrier for those looking for a new companion, but they also create space at the shelter,” said Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS. “This space allows us to help during emergencies, like being able to aid ACPS’s recent cat intake.”

Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens will be available for free adoptions at both locations. All pets will be vaccinated, spayed/neutered and microchipped. Additional fees may apply. For more information, visit jaxhumane.org.