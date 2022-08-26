Can you help local animal organizations ‘clear the shelters’ Saturday?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Clear the Shelters” campaign is returning to Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up with NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal, for the event at two local PetSmart stores from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

All pets are altered, microchipped and vaccinated prior to adoption, so come meet your new best friend!

JHS will have available pets at PetSmart at 8801 Southside, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

ACPS will have available pets at PetSmart at 356 Monument Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

Additional fees such as the city rabies licensing fee, a leash and collar, or a cat carrier may apply.

The “Clear The Shelters” campaign was inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption event and became a national event in 2015 with shelters and locations participating across the country, resulting in nearly 700,000 pets finding new homes.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is hoping that the national attention for the event will result in more adoptions to provide relief at both their location and the city’s shelter.

“This time of year, it is more important than ever to move full-steam ahead with adoption promotions and events for dogs and cats inside the shelters,” said CEO Denise Deisler. “We are thankful for the national focus on pet adoptions and to the local Jacksonville community for embracing our mission to save lives.”

For more information, please visit jaxhumane.org.