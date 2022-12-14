73º

Jacksonville ranks in the top 50 U.S. cities to be a dog owner

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hot dog! We love our pets!

Jacksonville made the list of the top 50 cities in the U.S. to be a dog owner, according to a study from U.S. News & World Report.

The study considered two main factors — environment and services, for each city. Each factor was then broken into four subcategories with individual scores.

Duval County ranked at number 46! To give you an idea of which cities topped the chart — the top five cities were Portland, Tampa, New Your City, San Francisco and Seattle.

The study noted that Jacksonville had the lowest walkability score and had among the most expensive pet-sitting rates per hour across the U.S.

Top 10 cities to be a dog owner by U.S. News & World Report (U.S. News & World Report)

The only other Florida cities to make the list were Miami and Tampa.

The Top 50 U.S. Cities To Be a Dog Owner (News4JAX)

