Charlotte is the queen: Pup named winner of Jacksonville’s cutest pet contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No bones about it, Charlotte is the cutest pet in Jacksonville.

At least that’s what the Jacksonville Humane Society said when they announced the winner of their annual cutest pet contest on Tuesday.

The contest, in partnership with Subaru of Jacksonville, raised a total of $51,725 for the shelter.

That money will go toward the compassionate care of the dogs and cats calling JHS a home-between-homes.

“The Cutest Pet Contest is an amazing and fun way to bring our community together all while helping pets and people who love them,” said JHS CEO Denise Deisler. “Congratulations, Charlotte, and thank you to everyone who participated!”

Charlotte is actually a JHS alum herself!

She was adopted this June and now lives with her mom, dad and feline brother, Cash.

Charlotte’s family says she is a foodie, loves to ride in the car, and enjoys playing with Cash.

In Charlotte’s words, “I’m so thankful for all the great people at JHS who took me in & took great care of me while I was briefly at JHS. I am now enjoying my best life with my mom, dad, and brother Cash.”

As the grand prize winner, Charlotte will be featured on digital billboards across Jacksonville thanks to Clear Channel Outdoor.

She will also receive a prize pack from JHS and Subaru of Jacksonville on Atlantic Boulevard, a one-hour professional photoshoot, be featured on the front page of the JHS website all year long, and more!

The Cutest Pet Contest is an annual fundraiser for JHS. View Charlotte and the 11 runners-up at jaxhumane.org.