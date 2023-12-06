Considering pet insurance? Here’s what you need to know

Consumer Reports evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets.

We love our pets, but taking care of them medically isn’t cheap. Maybe you’ve asked yourself, “Should I get pet insurance?” Consumer Reports says the answer isn’t always easy -- and one of its experts is speaking from experience.

Brian Vines is an investigative reporter at Consumer Reports. He’s also a proud owner of a dog named Logo and a cat named Phoebe. His cat recently had an injury.

“We opened the door and Phoebe came in and she was very timid and stayed low to the ground and she had a little spot on her hind leg,” Vines explained. “And we were like, ‘What has happened?’”

Vines did not have pet insurance, so getting treatment for Phoebe would be entirely out-of-pocket.

“Pet insurance was always one of those things in the back of our minds, like, ‘Oh, we ought to do that,’” he said.

Another option for your pet is telehealth, or virtual care. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

But is pet insurance something you should consider? For the first time, Consumer Reports evaluated and rated eight pet insurance providers based on a survey of its members with insured pets. It looked at such things as premiums, what’s covered, the claims process, and whether people had a choice of which vets to see.

“We found that most people just aren’t that satisfied with their pet insurance,” Vines said.

Six of the insurance providers earned just a midrange overall satisfaction score:

Pets Best Embrace Trupanion Healthy Paws ASPCA Nationwide Pet Insurance

Two providers bottomed out with unfavorable ratings:

7. Fetch

8. Banfield

Consumer Reports says if you’re considering pet insurance, there are some things you should know:

Preexisting conditions are usually not covered.

There are usually annual caps. If you hit that limit, you’ll have to pay out-of-pocket.

You may be responsible for paying the provider directly and then filing for reimbursement with the insurance company.

Whether pet insurance is worth it or not may depend on each pet owner.

Consumer Reports says the answer on whether to get pet insurance isn’t always easy. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

“If you’re looking for a return on investment, maybe not so much, but if you value peace of mind, pet insurance may be something that you want to pursue,” Vines said.

Another option is telehealth, or virtual care, which is what Vines used. It cost him $25. He got instructions on how to clean the wound and a prescription for antibiotics that was delivered right to his door. And Phoebe healed just fine.

You can also look into low-cost veterinary services that are available for dogs and cats throughout Northeast Florida. You’ll find reduced costs on things like routine care and preventative care, as well as spaying and neutering. Helpful links we found include the following: