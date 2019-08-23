5 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Rio, Akita

Rio is a handsome male Akita dog being kept at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's already been neutered, and he has all of his shots. Here's what Rio's friends at Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of him: Rio is looking for a best friend and leader. He walks great on the leash and is very eager to please. He will do anything for a treat. Read more about Rio on Petfinder.

Shiloh, Akita

Shiloh is a lovable female Akita dog currently housed at the Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Shiloh is already spayed, and she has all of her shots. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. Shiloh's current caretakers say: Shiloh is a sweet girl who was returned to us when her owner died. She adores human company and prefers to be queen of the castle. Read more about how to adopt Shiloh on Petfinder.

Heather, mixed breed

Heather is a lovable female mixed breed dog being kept at Pit Sisters, Inc. She's already been spayed and vaccinated. Have no fear: She is already house-trained. Read more about Heather on Petfinder.

Teriyaki, mixed breed

Teriyaki is a lovable female mixed breed dog in the care of Pit Sisters, Inc. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she is spayed. She's mastered her house-training etiquette. Read more about Teriyaki on Petfinder.

Maverick, pit bull terrier

Maverick is a male pit bull terrier dog in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. He has mastered his house-training etiquette. He's already been vaccinated and neutered. Maverick's current caretakers say: Maverick has a sweet disposition. He needs a home where he can be outside some without having to be on a leash. Apply to adopt Maverick today at Petfinder.

