Dogs in Jacksonville looking for their fur-ever homes

Interested in adopting a pet — or just looking at some delightful doggies? There are dozens of great dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Sugar, chihuahua

Sugar is a male chihuahua dog currently housed at Pit Sisters, Inc. Sugar loves cats and dogs. He's already house-trained, vaccinated and neutered. Read more about Sugar on Petfinder.

Ruby, golden retriever and Great Pyrenees mix

Ruby is a charming female golden retriever and Great Pyrenees mix staying at Golden Retriever Emergency Assistance Team (GREAT Rescue of NE Florida Inc.). Golden Retriever Emergency Assistance Team (GREAT Rescue of NE Florida Inc.) wants to place Ruby in a home without small children. She's vaccinated and spayed. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. From Ruby's current caretaker: Ruby is very timid and only a very quiet home with a retired couple or single woman who is home most of the day, and is an experienced dog owner with a fenced-in yard will be considered.

Apply to adopt Ruby today at Petfinder.

Violet, rat terrier

Violet is a female rat terrier dog currently residing at Pet Rescue North Inc. She has mastered her house-training etiquette. She is already spayed, and she has all her shots. Violet's current caretakers say: Violet is a very sweet dog, but she does not do well with kids, female dogs her size, or cats. She likes to snuggle up next to you and sleeps in our bed by our feet. Apply to adopt Violet today at Petfinder.

Peaches, Staffordshire bull terrier

Peaches is an adorable female Staffordshire bull terrier dog being kept at Pet Rescue North Inc. She is already house-trained, spayed and up-to-date on her shots. Peaches' current caretakers say: She seems to get along well with most dogs and kids. This sweet girl is mild mannered, well behaved and loves car rides. Apply to adopt Peaches today at Petfinder.

Molly, mixed breed

Molly is a female mixed breed dog currently housed at Pit Sisters, Inc. Molly is happy to keep company with other dogs. She's already house-trained. She's spayed and has all her shots. Notes from Molly's caretakers: Molly is a doll. Slow to warm up and seems shy but once you have her trust she plays and jumps. Read more about how to adopt Molly on Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline