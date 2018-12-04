FDA approves medication for dogs afraid of loud sounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that a new medication has been approved to treat noise aversion in dogs.

Dogs with the disorder are sensitive to loud noises like fireworks or lightning. Your pet may show signs of noise aversion by hiding, whining or trembling.

Research done by dog owners around New Year's Eve showed 66 percent reported their pet's response to the drug, Pexion, as either "excellent" or "good."

The most common adverse reactions seen in the study were ataxia (difficulty standing and walking), increased appetite, lethargy, and vomiting.

Pexion will be available by prescription only. A licensed veterinarian must determine whether it's an appropriate treatment.

