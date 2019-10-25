Looking to adopt a pet? Here are 5 cuddly canines to adopt now in Jacksonville

Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Jacksonville, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Brothers, keeshond

Brothers is a charming male keeshond dog being kept at Florida Keeshond Rescue, Inc. Brothers needs special time to bond with you: They need a home free of other dogs, cats and kids with at least one stay-at-home adult. They are already house-trained and crate trained and have had all their shots. Notes from Brothers' caretakers: Twice the love and fun! These 17-month-old brothers are energetic, playful, a bit shy and very sweet. They are a bonded pair, and we want them to stay together. They need just the right forever family willing to continue their socialization and training. Read more about how to adopt Brothers on Petfinder.

Gator, Akita

Gator is a lovable male Akita dog staying at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Gator is looking for a home without small children. He has been vaccinated and neutered. Fear not: He's already house-trained. Gator's current caretakers say: Gator is a young, goofy, handsome boy who tends to get excitable. He does well with a calm Akita knowledgeable human. He needs training but is eager to please. Read more about how to adopt Gator on Petfinder.

Dusty, Akita

Dusty is an adorable female Akita dog staying at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. Dusty is spayed and vaccinated. She is already house-trained. Here's what Dusty's friends at Akita Rescue Society of Florida think of her: This resourceful 3-year-old momma has raised a litter of puppies while in foster care. Now, it's her turn! She can be a challenge because of her obvious intelligence. In the hands of the right human, we know she can be that once-in-a-lifetime companion. Read more about Dusty on Petfinder.

Precious, vizsla and Rhodesian ridgeback mix

Precious is a sweet female vizsla and Rhodesian ridgeback mix in the care of Pet Rescue North Inc. She has been vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. Good news: She's already house-trained. Precious' current caretakers say: She was found in a dumpster digging for food. She had been previously adopted but was abandoned by that family.She does not lunge or bark at the other dogs, and she is a quick learner. To adopt Precious, you must have a fenced yard, a vet reference, no small children and be a permanent Jacksonville resident. Apply to adopt Precious today at Petfinder.

Megami, Akita

Megami is a darling female Akita dog currently residing at Akita Rescue Society of Florida. No other pets please: Megami is looking for family without other dogs or cats. She will do best in a home without cats or small children. She is house-trained and crate-trained. She has had all of her shots and has been spayed. Notes from Megami's caretakers: This 7-year-old girl was rescued after her owner became homeless She currently lives in a foster home with a small child but growls if the child persists in coming by her. Belly rubs, playing tug of war, walks and car rides are some of her favorite things. She dislikes baths or being left outside alone and will require a home visit prior to adoption. Apply to adopt Megami today at Petfinder.

This story was created automatically using local animal shelter data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.